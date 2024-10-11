Czech National Bank Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $102.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $105.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.