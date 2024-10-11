Czech National Bank Acquires 3,182 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 150,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

