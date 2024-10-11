Czech National Bank Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $328.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day moving average is $323.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

