Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veralto by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

