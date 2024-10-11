SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,035,000 after acquiring an additional 163,598 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 20.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after buying an additional 111,875 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,529,000 after buying an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,525,000 after buying an additional 724,148 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.06 and a 12-month high of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jackson Financial

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.