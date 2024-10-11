Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,353 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 140,545 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Archrock by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 175.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 567,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Archrock Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

