Czech National Bank Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 12.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $134.16 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.67.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

