Czech National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 962,073 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 287.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 160.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $162.52 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.03 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

