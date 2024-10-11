Czech National Bank Has $7.27 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NUE opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

