Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $2,310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DD opened at $86.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

