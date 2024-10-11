Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,976 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $583,162,000 after buying an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,175.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,175.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,270 shares of company stock worth $3,571,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.92 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.