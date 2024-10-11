Czech National Bank Buys 7,747 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $124.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $143.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.99%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

