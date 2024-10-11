Czech National Bank Acquires 3,990 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $222.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.62. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.75 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

