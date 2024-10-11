Czech National Bank Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $71.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

