Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $518.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $522.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.29.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

