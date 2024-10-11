Czech National Bank Acquires 1,239 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

Get Our Latest Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.