IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IES by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 12.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the second quarter worth $9,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $210.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.75 and a 12-month high of $219.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.38.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%.

IES announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IESC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $5,982,989.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,934,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,762,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 37,347 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $5,982,989.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,934,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,762,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,758 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $8,152,242.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,134,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,245,713.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,966 shares of company stock worth $26,003,099. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.