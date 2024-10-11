Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,638,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after acquiring an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 17.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 558,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $159.91 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.