Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $328.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.34. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.05 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

