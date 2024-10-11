Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,586,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 275.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 85.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $2,204,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.6 %

EHC stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

