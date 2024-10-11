Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,100 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 34.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

