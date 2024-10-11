Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MAA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

