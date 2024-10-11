Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,558 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.1 %

FTI Consulting stock opened at $221.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.13.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.