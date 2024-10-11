Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,751 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 348,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $709,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $90.33. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $95.74.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

