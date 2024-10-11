Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,442,000 after buying an additional 103,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after acquiring an additional 363,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 675,271 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after purchasing an additional 432,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,794.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 10,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $532,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,794.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,809.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,168. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.