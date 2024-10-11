Czech National Bank Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Czech National Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $473.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

