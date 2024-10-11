Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,972,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,545,000 after acquiring an additional 838,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,571,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,199,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,701,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,380,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,465,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,394,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

SBRA stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $176.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

