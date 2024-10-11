Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 143 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 162,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.05.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.59.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

