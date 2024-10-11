Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $108,638,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after buying an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $1,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.15. 57,808,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,871,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $770.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

