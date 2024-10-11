Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 1,733 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,733,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $499.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.54 and its 200 day moving average is $462.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $464.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,885.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.