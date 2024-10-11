Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 2,400 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,002,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,209,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $124.74 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

