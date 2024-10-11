Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,400 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,443,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $4,701,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,093.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

