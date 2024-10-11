Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

