Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.45 Million Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Trading Up 1.0 %

GTLB stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,527.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,765 shares of company stock worth $5,420,967. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

