Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 16,500 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 39.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.