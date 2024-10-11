Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,557,000 after acquiring an additional 661,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,505,404.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.