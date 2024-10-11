Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.22.

Shares of MTN opened at $169.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.00 and its 200-day moving average is $188.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.

In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

