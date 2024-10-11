Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 9,700 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in APi Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $204,671.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,252.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,252.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

