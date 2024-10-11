Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 288,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,963,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $2,775,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 13,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $70.68 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock worth $8,942,405. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

