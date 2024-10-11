Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,766,000 after purchasing an additional 74,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,538 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Dickerson sold 19,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $701,030.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.