Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 900 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 103,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after acquiring an additional 76,823 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,589,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $205.44 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $257.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -373.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.61 and its 200-day moving average is $183.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.62.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

