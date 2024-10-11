Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 445,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 739,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 358,621 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $8,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT opened at $62.73 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.31% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $127,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,188 shares of company stock worth $1,094,076 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

