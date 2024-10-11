Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 73,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 48,486 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $1,533,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $2,297,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $43.19 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

