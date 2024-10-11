Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average is $165.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,957.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $631,197.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,112 shares of company stock worth $6,887,029 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

