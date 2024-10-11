PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

PVH Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $95.92 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.13 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

