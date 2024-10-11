Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 13,800 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 8.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,342,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W upgraded Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

