Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $5,847,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Lear by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,534,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 196.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.91.

Lear Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $101.67 and a 52-week high of $147.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

