Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 593 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

