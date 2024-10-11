Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,400 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 3.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Down 0.8 %

RHI opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.