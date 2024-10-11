Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,183,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at $965,232,321.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,078 shares of company stock worth $6,325,042. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

